Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Luxury 2 bedroom apartment available. Renovated apartment with large kitchen and in unit laundry. Bright & open style with beautiful exposed red brick chimney in the kitchen. In unit laundry, not coin operated. Bedrooms have built in closets. Since all appliances are new & all walls & ceilings insulated, heating (gas) bills should be low. (Reference #176219)