20 Hanson Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This is Single Family is a real gem that is a short walk to Cambridge and the Divinity School. It offers a very contemporary modern look and has a great kitchen that opens to a dining area. There are sliding doors to a deck a a great back yard of lounging, gardening and grilling. There is a half bath and laundry off the kitchen. The front large living room leads to the two bedrooms and full bathroom on the second floor. The ceilings in the bedrooms are vaulted and there is a nice deck off the rear bedroom. There is storage in the basement. Call 617-354-3535 to view this very nice property.



Terms: One year lease