All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 20 Hanson Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
20 Hanson Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

20 Hanson Ave.

20 Hanson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20 Hanson Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This is Single Family is a real gem that is a short walk to Cambridge and the Divinity School. It offers a very contemporary modern look and has a great kitchen that opens to a dining area. There are sliding doors to a deck a a great back yard of lounging, gardening and grilling. There is a half bath and laundry off the kitchen. The front large living room leads to the two bedrooms and full bathroom on the second floor. The ceilings in the bedrooms are vaulted and there is a nice deck off the rear bedroom. There is storage in the basement. Call 617-354-3535 to view this very nice property.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Hanson Ave. have any available units?
20 Hanson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 20 Hanson Ave. have?
Some of 20 Hanson Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Hanson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Hanson Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Hanson Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 20 Hanson Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 20 Hanson Ave. offer parking?
No, 20 Hanson Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 20 Hanson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Hanson Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Hanson Ave. have a pool?
No, 20 Hanson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Hanson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 20 Hanson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Hanson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Hanson Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Hanson Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Hanson Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music