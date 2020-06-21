19 Cherry Street

Amenities

2 Available 07/01/20 Available July. 1st, this MASSIVE 1BR is located just steps from Porter Sq with Red Line access, Target, 24/7 CVS, grocery stores, and much more! This will almost certainly be the biggest 1BR you've ever seen - the layout consists of a eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space, formal dining room, living room, office/den area, very large bedroom, and a front enclosed porch. Free laundry is in the basement and parking is available for rent at $100/month. No pets please.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/19-cherry-st-somerville-ma-02144-usa-unit-2/1541b2bc-8ee6-4e33-96cd-2aba271b3973



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806748)