19 Cherry Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

19 Cherry Street · (617) 872-7656
Location

19 Cherry Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2 Available 07/01/20 Available July. 1st, this MASSIVE 1BR is located just steps from Porter Sq with Red Line access, Target, 24/7 CVS, grocery stores, and much more! This will almost certainly be the biggest 1BR you've ever seen - the layout consists of a eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space, formal dining room, living room, office/den area, very large bedroom, and a front enclosed porch. Free laundry is in the basement and parking is available for rent at $100/month. No pets please.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/19-cherry-st-somerville-ma-02144-usa-unit-2/1541b2bc-8ee6-4e33-96cd-2aba271b3973

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Cherry Street have any available units?
19 Cherry Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Cherry Street have?
Some of 19 Cherry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 19 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 19 Cherry Street does offer parking.
Does 19 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Cherry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 19 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Cherry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
