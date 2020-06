Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Very spacious 4bed/2bath only five minutes to Inman Square. Third floor unit with great natural light and large front deck and a 2nd deck off a bedroom for outdoor enjoyment. Hardwood floors and laundry in unit! 4th bedroom has floor to ceiling windows and a loft for extra space!



Terms: One year lease