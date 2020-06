187 Tremont St 2.

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Somerville nr Inman: charming 1 br, yard, parking - Property Id: 244280



Somerville near Harvard, MIT, GSD, Union and Inman Squares and red line at Central: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, eat-in kitchen, large yard, optional 2 car parking, cat ok, available anytime now to September 1st for summer sublet or longer term

1900 plus utilities In-person visit available Sander Real Estate

No Dogs Allowed



