Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Spectacular new renovation! Beautiful, spacious unit featuring amenities such as central air, hardwood floors, fully applianced kitchen, and skylights, just to name a few. Located steps to the Somerville Community Path, enjoy a quick bike to Davis Sq, as well as short walks to Magoun or Ball Square. Easy T access to Davis, Lechmere, or Sullivan via bus. (Reference #145731)