123 Walnut

Your search is over! This sunfilled 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom offers spacious rooms, outdoor space, parking and laundry! Perched on the 2nd floor along a tree-lined street, this newly available Somerville home offers an open living/dining room with hardwood floors throughout, nice period detail and excellent light from the west-facing windows. The eat-in-kitchen is large with ample cabinets storage, extra pantry in the back and room for a large table. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening refreshments out on your private porch. Both bedrooms are excellent sizes along with a bonus room that can serve as a small office/study. Free in-building laundry PLUS off-street parking for 1 car. Common garden & patio area in back for those looking to relax in the shade or tend to their own garden. Close to Winter Hill Brewery; Union Square restaurants & bus lines. For commuters: a short distance to Routes 93 & 28; Bus routes (88/89/101) take you to Sullivan Square T or Kendall Square.