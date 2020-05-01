All apartments in Somerville
123 Walnut

123 Walnut Street · (617) 823-9780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Walnut Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1351 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Your search is over! This sunfilled 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom offers spacious rooms, outdoor space, parking and laundry! Perched on the 2nd floor along a tree-lined street, this newly available Somerville home offers an open living/dining room with hardwood floors throughout, nice period detail and excellent light from the west-facing windows. The eat-in-kitchen is large with ample cabinets storage, extra pantry in the back and room for a large table. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening refreshments out on your private porch. Both bedrooms are excellent sizes along with a bonus room that can serve as a small office/study. Free in-building laundry PLUS off-street parking for 1 car. Common garden & patio area in back for those looking to relax in the shade or tend to their own garden. Close to Winter Hill Brewery; Union Square restaurants & bus lines. For commuters: a short distance to Routes 93 & 28; Bus routes (88/89/101) take you to Sullivan Square T or Kendall Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Walnut have any available units?
123 Walnut has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Walnut have?
Some of 123 Walnut's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
123 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Walnut pet-friendly?
No, 123 Walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 123 Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 123 Walnut does offer parking.
Does 123 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Walnut have a pool?
No, 123 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 123 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 123 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Walnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Walnut does not have units with air conditioning.
