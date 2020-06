Amenities

Be the first to see this awesome place with modern appliances and off street parking available for $100! Hardwood floors, and intricate woodwork highlight this awesome 2 bedroom apartment. High ceilings throughout and very large bedrooms on separate sides of the apartment allow privacy within the unit. Two pantries and a nice bathroom round out one of the best deals in Somerville!



Terms: One year lease