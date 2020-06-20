All apartments in Somerville
12 Kilby St.

12 Kilby Street · (857) 204-8003
Location

12 Kilby Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
12 Kilby Street Unit 3L is a beautiful sunny 3 bed with gleaming hardwood floors in trendy Union Square. Enjoy nicely-sized bedrooms, a large living room and a large eat-in-kitchen. Featuring refurbished floors, granite countertops, garbage disposal, dishwasher and stainless appliances. Coin-op laundry in the basement! Close to many cafes, restaurants, bars and cultural amenities. Within walking distance to Market Basket, bus stops, Inman Square and Harvard Square. Coin-op laundry in basement! Close to many trendy cafes, restaurants, bars and cultural amenities at your finger tips. Walking distance to Market Basket, bus stops, Inman Square and Harvard Square.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Kilby St. have any available units?
12 Kilby St. has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Kilby St. have?
Some of 12 Kilby St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Kilby St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Kilby St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Kilby St. pet-friendly?
No, 12 Kilby St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 12 Kilby St. offer parking?
No, 12 Kilby St. does not offer parking.
Does 12 Kilby St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Kilby St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Kilby St. have a pool?
No, 12 Kilby St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Kilby St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Kilby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Kilby St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Kilby St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Kilby St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Kilby St. does not have units with air conditioning.
