12 Kilby St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

12 Kilby Street Unit 3L is a beautiful sunny 3 bed with gleaming hardwood floors in trendy Union Square. Enjoy nicely-sized bedrooms, a large living room and a large eat-in-kitchen. Featuring refurbished floors, granite countertops, garbage disposal, dishwasher and stainless appliances. Coin-op laundry in the basement! Close to many cafes, restaurants, bars and cultural amenities. Within walking distance to Market Basket, bus stops, Inman Square and Harvard Square. Coin-op laundry in basement! Close to many trendy cafes, restaurants, bars and cultural amenities at your finger tips. Walking distance to Market Basket, bus stops, Inman Square and Harvard Square.



Terms: One year lease