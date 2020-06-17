10 Nashua St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly new construction

A luxury 3 bedroom / 3 bath apartment in Somerville. This is a spectacular apt: brand new construction, not many rentals like it!! These are 3 full bedrooms, 1 bedroom has a full en-suite bathroom with a Jacuzzi. Large open plan kitchen and living room. The living area is on 2 levels with skylights in bedrooms and bathrooms. All floors are hardwood, Central AC and dedicated laundry. Located steps to the Somerville Community Path, enjoy a quick bike to Davis Sq, as well as short walks to Magoun or Ball Square. Easy T access to Davis, Lechmere, or Sullivan via bus. (Reference #145730)