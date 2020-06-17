All apartments in Somerville
10 Nashua St
10 Nashua St

10 Nashua Street · (617) 401-9292
Location

10 Nashua Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Magoun Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
new construction
A luxury 3 bedroom / 3 bath apartment in Somerville. This is a spectacular apt: brand new construction, not many rentals like it!! These are 3 full bedrooms, 1 bedroom has a full en-suite bathroom with a Jacuzzi. Large open plan kitchen and living room. The living area is on 2 levels with skylights in bedrooms and bathrooms. All floors are hardwood, Central AC and dedicated laundry. Located steps to the Somerville Community Path, enjoy a quick bike to Davis Sq, as well as short walks to Magoun or Ball Square. Easy T access to Davis, Lechmere, or Sullivan via bus. (Reference #145730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Nashua St have any available units?
10 Nashua St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 10 Nashua St have?
Some of 10 Nashua St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Nashua St currently offering any rent specials?
10 Nashua St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Nashua St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Nashua St is pet friendly.
Does 10 Nashua St offer parking?
No, 10 Nashua St does not offer parking.
Does 10 Nashua St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Nashua St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Nashua St have a pool?
No, 10 Nashua St does not have a pool.
Does 10 Nashua St have accessible units?
No, 10 Nashua St does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Nashua St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Nashua St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Nashua St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Nashua St has units with air conditioning.
