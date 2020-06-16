All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

293 Willard Street 9

293 Willard St · (781) 356-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

293 Willard St, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
1 Bed w/Heat & HW, avail Now..Cat ok, on 2nd fl - Property Id: 209403

Thank you for your interest in the property located on Willard Street with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

Non-smokers preferred
$1700 per month for the 1 Bed
INDOOR CAT, NO DOGS PLEASE
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Tenant pays electric
Heat & hot water included
Hardwood Floors
Off-street parking (1 car)
Walk to Bus line to Quincy Center
Easy access to the expressway
Easy access to shopping, restaurants, stores, etc
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal

**All units Vary**

Move in costs= First, Full month security deposit, & Month Broker's Fee
Minimum Combined Household income of $58K - 65K per year & Credit score of 650 plus

**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209403
Property Id 209403

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5672142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Willard Street 9 have any available units?
293 Willard Street 9 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 293 Willard Street 9 have?
Some of 293 Willard Street 9's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Willard Street 9 currently offering any rent specials?
293 Willard Street 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Willard Street 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 Willard Street 9 is pet friendly.
Does 293 Willard Street 9 offer parking?
Yes, 293 Willard Street 9 does offer parking.
Does 293 Willard Street 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Willard Street 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Willard Street 9 have a pool?
No, 293 Willard Street 9 does not have a pool.
Does 293 Willard Street 9 have accessible units?
No, 293 Willard Street 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Willard Street 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 Willard Street 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
