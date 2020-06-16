293 Willard Street 9

Amenities
1 Bed w/Heat & HW, avail Now..Cat ok, on 2nd fl - Property Id: 209403
Thank you for your interest in the property located on Willard Street with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.
Non-smokers preferred
$1700 per month for the 1 Bed
INDOOR CAT, NO DOGS PLEASE
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Tenant pays electric
Heat & hot water included
Hardwood Floors
Off-street parking (1 car)
Walk to Bus line to Quincy Center
Easy access to the expressway
Easy access to shopping, restaurants, stores, etc
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
**All units Vary**
Move in costs= First, Full month security deposit, & Month Broker's Fee
Minimum Combined Household income of $58K - 65K per year & Credit score of 650 plus
**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209403
No Dogs Allowed
