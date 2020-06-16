293 Willard Street 9

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils

1 Bed w/Heat & HW, avail Now..Cat ok, on 2nd fl



Thank you for your interest in the property located on Willard Street with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.



Non-smokers preferred

$1700 per month for the 1 Bed

INDOOR CAT, NO DOGS PLEASE

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Tenant pays electric

Heat & hot water included

Hardwood Floors

Off-street parking (1 car)

Walk to Bus line to Quincy Center

Easy access to the expressway

Easy access to shopping, restaurants, stores, etc

Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal



**All units Vary**



Move in costs= First, Full month security deposit, & Month Broker's Fee

Minimum Combined Household income of $58K - 65K per year & Credit score of 650 plus



**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**

http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209403

No Dogs Allowed



