All apartments in Quincy
Find more places like Metro Marina Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
Metro Marina Bay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Metro Marina Bay

7 Seaport Dr · (760) 292-3263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Quincy
See all
Marina Bay
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA 02171
Marina Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 519 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,801

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,991

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro Marina Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Metro Marina Bay is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Quincy's popular Marina Bay, just a short stroll away from the boardwalk that is famous for its quaint shops, waterfront dining, nightlife, and breathtaking sunsets. This picturesque harbor side community offers our residents an extravagant lifestyle with an elegant address. Our apartment homes offer sweeping views of the Boston skyline or the Bay. There is a complementary shuttle available from our community that brings you to the Red Line every 15 minutes from 6am- 11 pm on weekdays! The property is located on 6 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. Inside the apartments we offer gas heat, forced hot air and central air conditioning. All of our floor plans offer spacious closets and most have soaking tubs. Every apartment has a private balcony and a washer and dryer. In our common areas, we have a Club Room, Fitness Facility, Business Center and indoor garage parking. There is dry cleaning pick up at the building and there are dog walkers that come visit daily as we are a pet friendly community. Look forward to permanently living at a luxury hotel!Apartments in Quincy MA 02171Metro Marina Bay: Luxury Living In Quincy MAQuincy is a city that's part of the greater Boston community and is rich in American history. It is also home to a vibrant and educated population. Metro Marina Bay luxury apartments fit right in. The Bay itself is home to a marina with 685 slips and a bustling boardwalk. Luxury Apartment Living In Historic Quincy MAThe neighborhood of Marina Bay has been cited by the state of Massachusetts as a flourishing example of traditional neighborhood development. It is also noted as an attractive representation of the urban design movement known as New Urbanism. New Urbanism is famous for combining pedestrian friendly neighborhoods with a thriving mixture of job and housing opportunities.Metro Marina Bay luxury apartments are popular with professionals who work in Boston or the surrounding towns. The apartments offer complementary shuttle service that takes residents to the MBTA North Quincy Red Line station. Logan Airport is a short 12 minutes away.Metro Marina Bay Amenities in Quincy MAAll apartments located at Metro Marina Bay have natural lighting, walk-in closets, balconies, and washer and dryers. For those who love their home theater, the apartments are serviced by Comcast. High speed Internet is also available.Metro Marina Bay apartments in Quincy MA 02171 offer comfortable central air conditioning and clean and affordable gas heat. The apartments boast six acres of landscaped grounds that include a relaxing courtyard with tables and a firepit. Fitness fans love the well-equipped Fitness Center located on-site as well as the meandering paved walkways that are perfect for both long walks and jogging. There is also a Club Room with billiards and an indoor parking garage. Dry cleaning services are available. The on-site staff makes residents living at Metro Marina Bay feel as if they are living at a luxury hotel.Pets Welcome At Quincy MA Metro Marina Bay ApartmentsHave you had trouble finding pet friendly living arrangements? Metro Marina Bay is a pet friendly community and is the perfect place for you and your pet to call home. Your feline friend will love having his own balcony where he can watch the birds and squirrels, and your canine buddy is going to love the expansive grounds he'll get to explore. There's no need to worry if you find you are too busy to take Fido for a walk. Experienced dog walkers visit Metro Marina Bay every day. Luxury Apartments In Quincy MA Are Waiting For YouAre you in search of beautiful and convenient luxury apartment living? Get ready to find it at Metro Marina Bay apartments in Quincy, Mass. Call today to make an appointment. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: There are breed restrictions. .
Cats
restrictions: There are breed restrictions.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $45-$55/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metro Marina Bay have any available units?
Metro Marina Bay has 2 units available starting at $2,801 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does Metro Marina Bay have?
Some of Metro Marina Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro Marina Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Metro Marina Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metro Marina Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro Marina Bay is pet friendly.
Does Metro Marina Bay offer parking?
Yes, Metro Marina Bay offers parking.
Does Metro Marina Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metro Marina Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro Marina Bay have a pool?
No, Metro Marina Bay does not have a pool.
Does Metro Marina Bay have accessible units?
Yes, Metro Marina Bay has accessible units.
Does Metro Marina Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, Metro Marina Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Metro Marina Bay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery
Quincy, MA 02169
Rosecliff
790 Willard St
Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd
Quincy, MA 02171
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive
Quincy, MA 02169
Gables University Station
85 University Ave
Quincy, MA 02090
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway
Quincy, MA 02169
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd
Quincy, MA 02171
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169

Similar Pages

Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms
Quincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Parking
Quincy Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
Marina BayNorth Quincy
Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

Apartments Near Colleges

Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity