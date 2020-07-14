Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool table garage internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Metro Marina Bay is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Quincy's popular Marina Bay, just a short stroll away from the boardwalk that is famous for its quaint shops, waterfront dining, nightlife, and breathtaking sunsets. This picturesque harbor side community offers our residents an extravagant lifestyle with an elegant address. Our apartment homes offer sweeping views of the Boston skyline or the Bay. There is a complementary shuttle available from our community that brings you to the Red Line every 15 minutes from 6am- 11 pm on weekdays! The property is located on 6 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. Inside the apartments we offer gas heat, forced hot air and central air conditioning. All of our floor plans offer spacious closets and most have soaking tubs. Every apartment has a private balcony and a washer and dryer. In our common areas, we have a Club Room, Fitness Facility, Business Center and indoor garage parking. There is dry cleaning pick up at the building and there are dog walkers that come visit daily as we are a pet friendly community. Look forward to permanently living at a luxury hotel!Apartments in Quincy MA 02171Metro Marina Bay: Luxury Living In Quincy MAQuincy is a city that's part of the greater Boston community and is rich in American history. It is also home to a vibrant and educated population. Metro Marina Bay luxury apartments fit right in. The Bay itself is home to a marina with 685 slips and a bustling boardwalk. Luxury Apartment Living In Historic Quincy MAThe neighborhood of Marina Bay has been cited by the state of Massachusetts as a flourishing example of traditional neighborhood development. It is also noted as an attractive representation of the urban design movement known as New Urbanism. New Urbanism is famous for combining pedestrian friendly neighborhoods with a thriving mixture of job and housing opportunities.Metro Marina Bay luxury apartments are popular with professionals who work in Boston or the surrounding towns. The apartments offer complementary shuttle service that takes residents to the MBTA North Quincy Red Line station. Logan Airport is a short 12 minutes away.Metro Marina Bay Amenities in Quincy MAAll apartments located at Metro Marina Bay have natural lighting, walk-in closets, balconies, and washer and dryers. For those who love their home theater, the apartments are serviced by Comcast. High speed Internet is also available.Metro Marina Bay apartments in Quincy MA 02171 offer comfortable central air conditioning and clean and affordable gas heat. The apartments boast six acres of landscaped grounds that include a relaxing courtyard with tables and a firepit. Fitness fans love the well-equipped Fitness Center located on-site as well as the meandering paved walkways that are perfect for both long walks and jogging. There is also a Club Room with billiards and an indoor parking garage. Dry cleaning services are available. The on-site staff makes residents living at Metro Marina Bay feel as if they are living at a luxury hotel.Pets Welcome At Quincy MA Metro Marina Bay ApartmentsHave you had trouble finding pet friendly living arrangements? Metro Marina Bay is a pet friendly community and is the perfect place for you and your pet to call home. Your feline friend will love having his own balcony where he can watch the birds and squirrels, and your canine buddy is going to love the expansive grounds he'll get to explore. There's no need to worry if you find you are too busy to take Fido for a walk. Experienced dog walkers visit Metro Marina Bay every day. Luxury Apartments In Quincy MA Are Waiting For YouAre you in search of beautiful and convenient luxury apartment living? Get ready to find it at Metro Marina Bay apartments in Quincy, Mass. Call today to make an appointment. You will not be disappointed.