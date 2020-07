Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator gym pool bbq/grill package receiving parking on-site laundry accepts section 8 e-payments online portal

FREE HEAT, FREE HOT WATER!! Situated right off of Quincy Shore Drive and all of its breathtaking views and seaside food destinations, Quincy Commons offers a peaceful community atmosphere along with stylish and cozy living. The brick garden style buildings are arranged in an open courtyard setting where trees and shrubs are plentiful and floral plantings line the brick inlaid walkways. Meet and greet with fellow residents while cooling off at our season swimming pool located in a courtyard-like setting in the middle of the community. Get in toned at the fitness center, featuring both cardio machines and free weights.