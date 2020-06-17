All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

290 Copeland

290 Copeland Street · (781) 356-2552
Location

290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874

Non-smokers preferred
Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please
$2600 per month
Single family home
3 bedrooms
1.5 bathrooms
Carpeting
Master bedroom with walk in closet
Good size bedrooms
Great yard space
Available Now
Approximately 1372 Square Feet
Tenant pays all utilities including cold water, sewer, gas and electric
Tenant is responsible for snow removal
Washer / Dryer hook up
Basement Storage
Off-street parking (3 cars)
Street parking as well
Bus-line to Quincy Center
Easy access to the expressway (2-3 minute drive)
Grounds maintenance included

Move in costs= First month, last month & Month Broker's fee
Minimum Combined Household income of $85K per year & Credit score of 650 plus

**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly at 781-356-2552 to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**

Copy the link below into your URL to see a video of this property...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4j5U4r99Y1Y
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204874
Property Id 204874

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5469217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Copeland have any available units?
290 Copeland has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Copeland have?
Some of 290 Copeland's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Copeland currently offering any rent specials?
290 Copeland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Copeland pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 Copeland is pet friendly.
Does 290 Copeland offer parking?
Yes, 290 Copeland does offer parking.
Does 290 Copeland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Copeland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Copeland have a pool?
No, 290 Copeland does not have a pool.
Does 290 Copeland have accessible units?
No, 290 Copeland does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Copeland have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 Copeland does not have units with dishwashers.
