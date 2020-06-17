290 Copeland

Amenities
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874
Non-smokers preferred
Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please
$2600 per month
Single family home
3 bedrooms
1.5 bathrooms
Carpeting
Master bedroom with walk in closet
Good size bedrooms
Great yard space
Available Now
Approximately 1372 Square Feet
Tenant pays all utilities including cold water, sewer, gas and electric
Tenant is responsible for snow removal
Washer / Dryer hook up
Basement Storage
Off-street parking (3 cars)
Street parking as well
Bus-line to Quincy Center
Easy access to the expressway (2-3 minute drive)
Grounds maintenance included
Move in costs= First month, last month & Month Broker's fee
Minimum Combined Household income of $85K per year & Credit score of 650 plus
**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly at 781-356-2552 to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**
Copy the link below into your URL to see a video of this property...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4j5U4r99Y1Y
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204874
Property Id 204874
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5469217)