290 Copeland

AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874



Non-smokers preferred

Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please

$2600 per month

Single family home

3 bedrooms

1.5 bathrooms

Carpeting

Master bedroom with walk in closet

Good size bedrooms

Great yard space

Available Now

Approximately 1372 Square Feet

Tenant pays all utilities including cold water, sewer, gas and electric

Tenant is responsible for snow removal

Washer / Dryer hook up

Basement Storage

Off-street parking (3 cars)

Street parking as well

Bus-line to Quincy Center

Easy access to the expressway (2-3 minute drive)

Grounds maintenance included



Move in costs= First month, last month & Month Broker's fee

Minimum Combined Household income of $85K per year & Credit score of 650 plus



**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly at 781-356-2552 to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**



Copy the link below into your URL to see a video of this property...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4j5U4r99Y1Y

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204874

No Dogs Allowed



