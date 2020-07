Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving alarm system bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Quarry Hills Apartments in Quincy, MA is located just south of Boston and directly across from the acclaimed Granite Links Golf Club. We sit in the midst of a recreational haven flanked by a 7,000-acre preserve, yet have convenient access to Interstate 93. Our one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, walk-in closets, in-home washer and dryer, patio, and private enclosed garage with every home. Enjoy our resort-style pool, fitness center and business center.