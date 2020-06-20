All apartments in Quincy
106 Brook St.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

106 Brook St.

106 Brook Street · (617) 778-4868
Location

106 Brook Street, Quincy, MA 02170
Wollaston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This bi level unit is blocks away from Wollaston T Stop (Red Line). It offers a large, open flow living room, dinning room, updated kitchen and a beautiful, bright sun room. Two large bedrooms and one full bathroom are located on the main floor and the remaining two bedrooms and an additional full bathroom are located on the top level. Parking for two car ( you may be able to fit three). Hardwood floors throughout. This unit was recently renovated and offers plenty of storage. Shared backyard. Outstanding credit and work history are a must.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Brook St. have any available units?
106 Brook St. has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Brook St. have?
Some of 106 Brook St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Brook St. currently offering any rent specials?
106 Brook St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Brook St. pet-friendly?
No, 106 Brook St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 106 Brook St. offer parking?
Yes, 106 Brook St. does offer parking.
Does 106 Brook St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Brook St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Brook St. have a pool?
No, 106 Brook St. does not have a pool.
Does 106 Brook St. have accessible units?
No, 106 Brook St. does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Brook St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Brook St. has units with dishwashers.
