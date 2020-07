Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room concierge dog park gym bike storage cats allowed garage parking bbq/grill carport clubhouse courtyard media room pool table

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Create the life that you envision when you make your home at West of Chestnut - a fresh new community with forward-thinking design, high-tech innovations, and endless appeal. Live next door to the Quincy Center T Stop, and enjoy quick access to Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. Our onsite retail includes KKatie's Burger Bar, Fuji at WoC, Cafe Gelato and Orange Theory Fitness! As a resident, enjoy all the fun community events and happenings hosted by the creative team at Doorbell.