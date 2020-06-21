1 Adams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

2 br/2 ba with sparkling, renovated kitchen in Quincy Center.Heat and central a.c. In unit washer and dryer. Outdoor balcony with sunset views.Enjoy a short walk to the Quincy MBTA, Starbucks, Planet Fitness and the many restaurants and shops located in Quincy Center. Indoor garage parking and storage unit may be available upon request.

