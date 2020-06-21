All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

1 Adams Street

1 Adams Street · (617) 842-0033
Location

1 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 br/2 ba with sparkling, renovated kitchen in Quincy Center.Heat and central a.c. In unit washer and dryer. Outdoor balcony with sunset views.Enjoy a short walk to the Quincy MBTA, Starbucks, Planet Fitness and the many restaurants and shops located in Quincy Center. Indoor garage parking and storage unit may be available upon request.
Enjoy a short walk to the Quincy Center MBTA, Starbucks, Planet Fitness, and the many restaurants and shops located in Quincy Center. Indoor garage parking and storage unit may be available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Adams Street have any available units?
1 Adams Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Adams Street have?
Some of 1 Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 1 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 1 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 1 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
