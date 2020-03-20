All apartments in Newton
55 Algonquin

55 Algonquin Road · No Longer Available
Location

55 Algonquin Road, Newton, MA 02135
Chestnut Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Algonquin have any available units?
55 Algonquin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 55 Algonquin currently offering any rent specials?
55 Algonquin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Algonquin pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Algonquin is pet friendly.
Does 55 Algonquin offer parking?
No, 55 Algonquin does not offer parking.
Does 55 Algonquin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Algonquin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Algonquin have a pool?
No, 55 Algonquin does not have a pool.
Does 55 Algonquin have accessible units?
No, 55 Algonquin does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Algonquin have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Algonquin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Algonquin have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Algonquin does not have units with air conditioning.
