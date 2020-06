Amenities

Large three or four bedroom apartment for rent on the Medford-Somerville Line. Living room, dining room, two full baths: apartment sits on two floors. Brand new kitchen with new refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Fresh paint. Back porch and fenced side yard. Ton of windows. Laundry and storage in basement. Two garage parking spots. On the bus line and easy access to the T (Davis Square- Red Line).