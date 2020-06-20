6 Hadley Pl 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033



Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.5 ft long living room, dining room, new kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances + laundry attached, 3 bed & 1 recently upgraded bath. Large basement includes a gated/lockable 8x11 storage area for just apt. #2, a common fenced in back yard complete with shed, patio, table & chairs, & swing set. Hadley Place is very conveniently located to Assemebly Row, Express bus to Boston right outside your door, & great highway access for that easy commute to Boston, Somerville, Cambridge, etc. A leisurely .3 mile walk from Medford Sq which includes shopping, the famous Chevalier Theatre, restaurants, public trans, etc. Convenience store across the street, .8 mile walk to Mystic River Greenway leading to the new Meadow Glen Mall (1.2 miles) and MacDonald Park. Public trans or 7 minute drive to Tufts University & Assembly Row, twelve-minute drive to Faneuil Hall Market Place + 1.6 miles to the Malden T Station.



