All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 6 Hadley Pl 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
6 Hadley Pl 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6 Hadley Pl 2

6 Hadley Place · (781) 521-5961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Hadley Place, Medford, MA 02155
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033

Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.5 ft long living room, dining room, new kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances + laundry attached, 3 bed & 1 recently upgraded bath. Large basement includes a gated/lockable 8x11 storage area for just apt. #2, a common fenced in back yard complete with shed, patio, table & chairs, & swing set. Hadley Place is very conveniently located to Assemebly Row, Express bus to Boston right outside your door, & great highway access for that easy commute to Boston, Somerville, Cambridge, etc. A leisurely .3 mile walk from Medford Sq which includes shopping, the famous Chevalier Theatre, restaurants, public trans, etc. Convenience store across the street, .8 mile walk to Mystic River Greenway leading to the new Meadow Glen Mall (1.2 miles) and MacDonald Park. Public trans or 7 minute drive to Tufts University & Assembly Row, twelve-minute drive to Faneuil Hall Market Place + 1.6 miles to the Malden T Station.

ericcc5189@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290033
Property Id 290033

(RLNE5819943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Hadley Pl 2 have any available units?
6 Hadley Pl 2 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Hadley Pl 2 have?
Some of 6 Hadley Pl 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Hadley Pl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6 Hadley Pl 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Hadley Pl 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Hadley Pl 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6 Hadley Pl 2 offer parking?
No, 6 Hadley Pl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6 Hadley Pl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Hadley Pl 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Hadley Pl 2 have a pool?
No, 6 Hadley Pl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6 Hadley Pl 2 have accessible units?
No, 6 Hadley Pl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Hadley Pl 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Hadley Pl 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Hadley Pl 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Hadley Pl 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 Hadley Pl 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Dog Friendly ApartmentsMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity