56 Fairmount St 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Somerville - 9/1 - $3300 - Property Id: 285514
Gorgeous, spacious, top floor 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom walking distance to Davis Sq, Teele Sq & Tufts University
-$3300
-Available 9/1
-Granite Counter Tops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood Floors
-Lots of Closet Space
-Coin-op Laundry in Basement
-Minutes to Redline
-No Smoking
Broker Fee: Paid by tenant- 1 Month
Date Available: 9/1/20
Please email Peter@Rentsourcellc.com for showings
Davis Sq, Teele Sq, Tufts, Somerville
Agent: Joe Fimiani
Phone: 339-368-0909
Email: Joe at RentSourceLLC.com
Follow us for new listings and real estate news! Facebook: @RentSource Instagram: @Rent_Source
** FOR MORE GREAT LISTINGS VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.RENTSOURCELLC.COM **
Rent Source supports Equal Housing Opportunity. Rates, fee, and availability subject to change, so please call to verify details. Pictures may not be of exact unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285514
Property Id 285514
(RLNE5798591)