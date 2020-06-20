56 Fairmount St 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Somerville - 9/1 - $3300 - Property Id: 285514



Gorgeous, spacious, top floor 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom walking distance to Davis Sq, Teele Sq & Tufts University



-$3300

-Available 9/1

-Granite Counter Tops

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Hardwood Floors

-Lots of Closet Space

-Coin-op Laundry in Basement

-Minutes to Redline

-No Smoking



Broker Fee: Paid by tenant- 1 Month

Date Available: 9/1/20



Please email Peter@Rentsourcellc.com for showings



Davis Sq, Teele Sq, Tufts, Somerville

Agent: Joe Fimiani

Phone: 339-368-0909

Email: Joe at RentSourceLLC.com



Follow us for new listings and real estate news! Facebook: @RentSource Instagram: @Rent_Source



** FOR MORE GREAT LISTINGS VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.RENTSOURCELLC.COM **



Rent Source supports Equal Housing Opportunity. Rates, fee, and availability subject to change, so please call to verify details. Pictures may not be of exact unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285514

Property Id 285514



(RLNE5798591)