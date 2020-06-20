All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

56 Fairmount St 3

56 Fairmount Street · (339) 368-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Fairmount Street, Medford, MA 02155
Medford Hillside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Somerville - 9/1 - $3300 - Property Id: 285514

Gorgeous, spacious, top floor 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom walking distance to Davis Sq, Teele Sq & Tufts University

-$3300
-Available 9/1
-Granite Counter Tops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood Floors
-Lots of Closet Space
-Coin-op Laundry in Basement
-Minutes to Redline
-No Smoking

Broker Fee: Paid by tenant- 1 Month
Date Available: 9/1/20

Please email Peter@Rentsourcellc.com for showings

Davis Sq, Teele Sq, Tufts, Somerville
Agent: Joe Fimiani
Phone: 339-368-0909
Email: Joe at RentSourceLLC.com

Rent Source supports Equal Housing Opportunity. Rates, fee, and availability subject to change, so please call to verify details. Pictures may not be of exact unit.
Property Id 285514

(RLNE5798591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Fairmount St 3 have any available units?
56 Fairmount St 3 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Fairmount St 3 have?
Some of 56 Fairmount St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Fairmount St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
56 Fairmount St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Fairmount St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Fairmount St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 56 Fairmount St 3 offer parking?
No, 56 Fairmount St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 56 Fairmount St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Fairmount St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Fairmount St 3 have a pool?
No, 56 Fairmount St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 56 Fairmount St 3 have accessible units?
No, 56 Fairmount St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Fairmount St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Fairmount St 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Fairmount St 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Fairmount St 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
