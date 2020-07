Amenities

Super cute 3-bed/1-bath two floor apartment in Medford. Living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Private deck. Three large bedrooms - all can comfortably fit queens. Bonus office nook. Washer/dryer in-unit. One (1) off-street parking spot included in rent, plus plenty of parking by permit. No pets please.