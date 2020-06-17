All apartments in Medford
159 Forest St.

159 Forest Street · (617) 992-0986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 Forest Street, Medford, MA 02155
Lawrence Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great space available in this first floor 6 room 2 bedrooms, offering an eat-in kitchen. Kitchen has range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Washer dryer hookup in the basement. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Two large bedrooms. Off-street parking in the driveway. Gas heat w/gas hot water. no pets are allowed. Easy access to Route 93. 1/2 mile to Medford Square, convenient to Tufts University, Lawrence Memorial Hospital, and plenty of shopping. Express bus to Boston nearby and bus routes to Red and Orange line trains from Medford Square. Air Conditioning Hardwood Parking: Off-Street 1 Included

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Forest St. have any available units?
159 Forest St. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 159 Forest St. have?
Some of 159 Forest St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Forest St. currently offering any rent specials?
159 Forest St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Forest St. pet-friendly?
No, 159 Forest St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 159 Forest St. offer parking?
Yes, 159 Forest St. does offer parking.
Does 159 Forest St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Forest St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Forest St. have a pool?
No, 159 Forest St. does not have a pool.
Does 159 Forest St. have accessible units?
No, 159 Forest St. does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Forest St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Forest St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Forest St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 159 Forest St. has units with air conditioning.
