All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 14 Winter St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
14 Winter St.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

14 Winter St.

14 Winter St · (781) 315-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14 Winter St, Medford, MA 02155
Medford Hillside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Spacious, modern, & sunny 2 bedroom unit in commuter's dream, Medford. The unit features newly finished hardwood floors, newer windows throughout that allow for natural light, new window treatments, large back porch, plenty of kitchen cabinet space, dishwasher, washer/dryer in basement, and additional storage in basement. Unit comes with a dining room and living room. Large backyard with plenty of space for a summer BBQ. The quiet neighborhood is nearby to Tufts University, 93, local restaurants, grocery stores (Wegmans), schools, and many other amenities. Prime location as street falls between Main St (Bus route 101 to Medford Square, Malden Station or Sullivan Station) and Mystic Avenue (bus route 95 to Sullivan Station or West Medford Commuter Rail). Also, easy and convenient access to Davis Square whether driving, biking or walking. Pets okay, case by case basis. Excellent value for fantastic location. Disclosures: Laundry is being sold $300 both

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Winter St. have any available units?
14 Winter St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 14 Winter St. have?
Some of 14 Winter St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Winter St. currently offering any rent specials?
14 Winter St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Winter St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Winter St. is pet friendly.
Does 14 Winter St. offer parking?
No, 14 Winter St. does not offer parking.
Does 14 Winter St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Winter St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Winter St. have a pool?
No, 14 Winter St. does not have a pool.
Does 14 Winter St. have accessible units?
No, 14 Winter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Winter St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Winter St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Winter St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Winter St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14 Winter St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street
Medford, MA 02155
Medford Square Riverside
65 Riverside Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Apartments with ParkingMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington
Downtown Medford

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity