14 Winter St.

Spacious, modern, & sunny 2 bedroom unit in commuter's dream, Medford. The unit features newly finished hardwood floors, newer windows throughout that allow for natural light, new window treatments, large back porch, plenty of kitchen cabinet space, dishwasher, washer/dryer in basement, and additional storage in basement. Unit comes with a dining room and living room. Large backyard with plenty of space for a summer BBQ. The quiet neighborhood is nearby to Tufts University, 93, local restaurants, grocery stores (Wegmans), schools, and many other amenities. Prime location as street falls between Main St (Bus route 101 to Medford Square, Malden Station or Sullivan Station) and Mystic Avenue (bus route 95 to Sullivan Station or West Medford Commuter Rail). Also, easy and convenient access to Davis Square whether driving, biking or walking. Pets okay, case by case basis. Excellent value for fantastic location. Disclosures: Laundry is being sold $300 both



Terms: One year lease