Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great apartment walking distance from Tufts University, David square and all the amenity Medford and Somerville can offer. Good size bedrooms and large open concept living and dining room . Fully equipped kitchen with large front loader washer and dryer. Parking on street with resident sticker. One way street so parking is in abundance. Call today for a viewing. Please allow some notice, Landlord will entertain rental for Sept.1,2020 as long as lease is signed prior to.