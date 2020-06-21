All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

111 Surrey st

111 Surrey Street · (781) 608-2046
Location

111 Surrey Street, Medford, MA 02155
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This newly constructed luxury-style 2 bedrooms apartment is ready for rent! This open concept apartment features a kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and beautiful recessed lighting. Living and dinning room create a perfect space for entertaining on the second floor. A spacious Master bedrooms is tucked on the top level for privacy. In-unit washer and dryer hook ups are ready for a quick installment. 2 off-street parking spots are also provided. House is conveniently located off Fellsway, with a walkable distance to Target, Walgreens, many stores and local restaurants, 4 mins drive from 93N. Apartment is currently under construction, will be available on July 1st. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Surrey st have any available units?
111 Surrey st has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Surrey st have?
Some of 111 Surrey st's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Surrey st currently offering any rent specials?
111 Surrey st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Surrey st pet-friendly?
No, 111 Surrey st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 111 Surrey st offer parking?
Yes, 111 Surrey st does offer parking.
Does 111 Surrey st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Surrey st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Surrey st have a pool?
No, 111 Surrey st does not have a pool.
Does 111 Surrey st have accessible units?
No, 111 Surrey st does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Surrey st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Surrey st has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Surrey st have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Surrey st does not have units with air conditioning.
