111 Surrey st

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

This newly constructed luxury-style 2 bedrooms apartment is ready for rent! This open concept apartment features a kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and beautiful recessed lighting. Living and dinning room create a perfect space for entertaining on the second floor. A spacious Master bedrooms is tucked on the top level for privacy. In-unit washer and dryer hook ups are ready for a quick installment. 2 off-street parking spots are also provided. House is conveniently located off Fellsway, with a walkable distance to Target, Walgreens, many stores and local restaurants, 4 mins drive from 93N. Apartment is currently under construction, will be available on July 1st. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing!