in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom in quiet neighborhood! This spacious unit is on the first floor of a two family home has a lot to offer it's new tenant! It has an update kitchen and two separate living areas with decorative fireplaces! Two bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor, and then a finished basement with laundry available for tenant use. Rent includes electricity. Tenant is responsible for gas heating & hot water. One car parking available off-street. Any additional parking would be on the one-way street. References and credit checks will be required for any applicants. No pets. (Three months needed for move in costs (First, security, one month realtor fee). Due to COVID private regulated showings will be scheduled.