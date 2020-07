Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed accessible garage parking alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal playground

As you meander through the lush surroundings of West Village, it's easy to forget that the bustling hub of Boston lies just minutes north. Here you remember what quiet sounds like while enjoying luxury amenities such as our sophisticated clubroom, 24-hour fitness center, pet park, picnic areas, and resort-style swimming pool. Enjoy the peace of your home with large windows, private patios, gourmet kitchens, luxe finishes, and gas fireplaces. West Village offers you a beautiful community inside and out while being just moments from I-95, I-495, and major sports and music venues.One month free on select unit types. Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.