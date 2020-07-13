All apartments in Marlborough
Avalon Marlborough
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Marlborough

1000 Bay Dr · (424) 365-8181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Marlborough
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Location

1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA 01752

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 050-5155 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,812

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 050-5159 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,817

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 050-5136 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,817

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 050-5104 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 050-5237 · Avail. Sep 24

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 050-5132 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,253

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Marlborough.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
green community
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Avalon Marlborough, in Marlborough, MA offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with loft and den options in townhome style spaces and a brand new Phase II coming Spring 2020. Contemporary living spaces include gourmet kitchens, modern appliances, and open floor plans. Community amenities feature a fitness center, swimming pool, dog park, children play area, outdoor cucina, and grilling stations. Avalon Marlborough is conveniently located just off Interstate 495, with nearby shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $25 (re-key fee)
Additional: renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $85/month per pet
restrictions: monkeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, livestock, reptiles; AvalonBay Communities reserves the right to deny residency to any animal deemed aggressive whose breed is not explicitly listed. Should your pet injure any other pets, residents or AvalonBay Communities associates, you will be asked to remove the pet from the premises immediately.
Dogs
restrictions: breed restriction: the following breeds are not allowed, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire, Terrier, Wolf hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, Pit Bull Mix, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Akita
Cats
restrictions: Domestic cats only
Parking Details: attached garage: included with select lease; detached garage: $250/month; surface parking: included with lease (1st come. 1st served).
Storage Details: Storage units: $50-100/month (size varies); patio/balcony storage: included with lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Marlborough have any available units?
Avalon Marlborough has 36 units available starting at $1,812 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Marlborough have?
Some of Avalon Marlborough's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Marlborough currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Marlborough is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Marlborough pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Marlborough is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Marlborough offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Marlborough offers parking.
Does Avalon Marlborough have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Marlborough offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Marlborough have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Marlborough has a pool.
Does Avalon Marlborough have accessible units?
No, Avalon Marlborough does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Marlborough have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Marlborough has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Marlborough have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Marlborough has units with air conditioning.
