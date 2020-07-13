Avalon Marlborough

Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $85/month per pet
restrictions: monkeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, livestock, reptiles; AvalonBay Communities reserves the right to deny residency to any animal deemed aggressive whose breed is not explicitly listed. Should your pet injure any other pets, residents or AvalonBay Communities associates, you will be asked to remove the pet from the premises immediately.
Dogs
restrictions: breed restriction: the following breeds are not allowed, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire, Terrier, Wolf hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, Pit Bull Mix, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Akita
Cats
restrictions: Domestic cats only