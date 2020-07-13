Avalon Marlborough

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: dogs, cats

deposit: $500 per pet

limit: 2 pets maximum

rent: $85/month per pet

restrictions: monkeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, livestock, reptiles; AvalonBay Communities reserves the right to deny residency to any animal deemed aggressive whose breed is not explicitly listed. Should your pet injure any other pets, residents or AvalonBay Communities associates, you will be asked to remove the pet from the premises immediately.

Dogs restrictions: breed restriction: the following breeds are not allowed, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire, Terrier, Wolf hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, Pit Bull Mix, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Akita