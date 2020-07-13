Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marlborough apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
36 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1432 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
25 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
14 Units Available
Avana Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,074
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1213 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Tower Hill
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Contact for Availability
Marlborough Junction
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
187 Beach St
187 Beach Street, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIT#3, 3rd Floor,2 bdrm,1bth, 1 car garage -$1375 - Property Id: 205543 NO BROKER FEES (Listed directly by owner now). Fully renovated, charming 3rd floor sunny appt.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marlborough
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
688 Boston Post Rd E Apt 323
688 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Nice condo near the Sudbury line that includes heat and hot water and two car off st parking. Nice updated kitchen and bathroom, private balcony, top floor corner unit. Call today to view!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Marlborough Junction
43 Warren Ave
43 Warren Avenue, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom in quiet neighborhood! This spacious unit is on the first floor of a two family home has a lot to offer it's new tenant! It has an update kitchen and two separate living areas with decorative fireplaces! Two bedrooms

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
French Hill
179 W Main St Unit 2
179 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Small multi-family, 2nd floor, nice outdoor space, large unit. Minutes away from 495,290 and MA pike and the Downtown area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
196 West Main Street 4
196 W Main St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/15/20 One Bedroom - Property Id: 266249 Nice, clean one bedroom apartment that was just repainted along with newly installed flooring throughout. Off street parking, no smoking in the building.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
616 Boston Post rd
616 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
1 BR condo located on the top floor in Sheffield Court available NOW! Courtyard facing, excellent location within complex. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Recently updated flooring and appliances. In wall A/C unit.
Results within 1 mile of Marlborough
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
64 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
9 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Results within 5 miles of Marlborough
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
26 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,420
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
27 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,025
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
74 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
33 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
City Guide for Marlborough, MA

"I am an Englishman by birth, Lord Marlborough is my name, and I was brought up in London town, a place of noted fame. I was beloved by all my men, and kings and princes likewise, and then all the towns we took to all the world's surprise." (-Fairport Convention, "Lord Marlborough")

This town was originally pioneered by the English, who decided to name it after their pretty hometown of Marlborough in Wiltshire, England. The first Marlborough was settled in the southwest of England more than 1,000 years ago. The American version is also pretty old by New World standards, since it was settled in the 17th century and formally declared a town in 1660. While the first Marlborough is surrounded by prehistoric stones and other treasures from extinct civilizations, the new Marlborough was built amid an existing Algonquin Indian culture.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Marlborough, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marlborough apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

