72 Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA with parking
"I am an Englishman by birth, Lord Marlborough is my name, and I was brought up in London town, a place of noted fame. I was beloved by all my men, and kings and princes likewise, and then all the towns we took to all the world's surprise." (-Fairport Convention, "Lord Marlborough")
This town was originally pioneered by the English, who decided to name it after their pretty hometown of Marlborough in Wiltshire, England. The first Marlborough was settled in the southwest of England more than 1,000 years ago. The American version is also pretty old by New World standards, since it was settled in the 17th century and formally declared a town in 1660. While the first Marlborough is surrounded by prehistoric stones and other treasures from extinct civilizations, the new Marlborough was built amid an existing Algonquin Indian culture. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marlborough apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.