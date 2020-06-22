All apartments in Marlborough
Design Pak Lofts

175 Maple St · (508) 709-7133
Location

175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA 01752
Marlborough Junction

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Studio

Studio A

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Studio B

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath A

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath B

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath A

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath B

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Design Pak Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
dog park
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Marlborough offers the big-city feel without the big-city prices, plus a tremendous public transportation system that provides quick and easy access to Boston.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant + Security Deposit which is one month's rent
Deposit: One full month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 pet deposit, if applicable plus 1 full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Off street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Design Pak Lofts have any available units?
Design Pak Lofts offers studio floorplans starting at $1,300, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,600, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,750. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Design Pak Lofts have?
Some of Design Pak Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Design Pak Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Design Pak Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Design Pak Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Design Pak Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Design Pak Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Design Pak Lofts offers parking.
Does Design Pak Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Design Pak Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Design Pak Lofts have a pool?
No, Design Pak Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Design Pak Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Design Pak Lofts has accessible units.
Does Design Pak Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Design Pak Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Design Pak Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Design Pak Lofts has units with air conditioning.
