pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
48 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
$
25 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
14 Units Available
Avana Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,074
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1213 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
36 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1432 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Tower Hill
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Contact for Availability
Marlborough Junction
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
196 West Main Street 4
196 W Main St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/15/20 One Bedroom - Property Id: 266249 Nice, clean one bedroom apartment that was just repainted along with newly installed flooring throughout. Off street parking, no smoking in the building.
Results within 1 mile of Marlborough
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
64 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Results within 5 miles of Marlborough
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
26 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,420
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
74 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,025
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
257 Hudson
257 Hudson Street, Worcester County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1596 sqft
This sun filled single family home boasts the best of suburban living along with easy access to all routes and commuter rail.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
107 Brigham
107 Brigham Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck.
1 of 20
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.
Results within 10 miles of Marlborough
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
17 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,204
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1243 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,720
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1153 sqft
Modern interiors with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Onsite pool, sundeck, and summer kitchen. Just off Route 9. Onsite screening room and dog park.
