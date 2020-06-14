/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
45 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Tower Hill
7 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
837 sqft
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
914 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Park Washington
14 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,877
799 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Marlborough
8 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
9 Estabrook
9 Estabrook Avenue, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
3 room, 1 bedroom on third floor of 6 unit building. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space. Living room and bedroom have laminate floors. Bathroom and kitchen have vinyl. Lots of closet and storage space in the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Marlborough
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
874 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Results within 5 miles of Marlborough
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
796 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
West Framingham
24 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
32 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1037 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Framingham
69 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
677 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
West Framingham
42 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Hudson
1 Unit Available
65 Main St Apt 15
65 Main Street, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
388 sqft
Includes Heat/Hot Water And Electric. Located on Main St in Downtown Hudson. Plenty of parking in the town lot behind the building. Coin-op laundry on-site, elevator, hardwood floors. Six different layouts to choose from.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
104 Apsley St Unit 3
104 Apsley Street, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!!!!! Very well maintained small apartment building with on-site parking and laundry. Spacious rooms, a ton of sunlight, Good closet space. You will not find a better deal on a one bedroom in Hudson.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
West Framingham
1 Unit Available
1450 Worcester Rd.
1450 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
837 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
107 Brigham
107 Brigham Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck.
Results within 10 miles of Marlborough
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,731
871 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
677 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.
Similar Pages
Marlborough 1 BedroomsMarlborough 2 BedroomsMarlborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarlborough 3 BedroomsMarlborough Accessible Apartments
Marlborough Apartments with BalconyMarlborough Apartments with GarageMarlborough Apartments with GymMarlborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarlborough Apartments with Move-in Specials