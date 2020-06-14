40 Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA with hardwood floors
"I am an Englishman by birth, Lord Marlborough is my name, and I was brought up in London town, a place of noted fame. I was beloved by all my men, and kings and princes likewise, and then all the towns we took to all the world's surprise." (-Fairport Convention, "Lord Marlborough")
This town was originally pioneered by the English, who decided to name it after their pretty hometown of Marlborough in Wiltshire, England. The first Marlborough was settled in the southwest of England more than 1,000 years ago. The American version is also pretty old by New World standards, since it was settled in the 17th century and formally declared a town in 1660. While the first Marlborough is surrounded by prehistoric stones and other treasures from extinct civilizations, the new Marlborough was built amid an existing Algonquin Indian culture. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marlborough renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.