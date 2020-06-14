Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marlborough renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
207 Lincoln St 1
207 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lincoln St Marlb - Property Id: 274051 Spacious 3-bedroom, 1st floor apartment near shops in Marlborough, nicely painted and renovated. Two off-street parking in the back of the building. Available immediately.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
27 Miles Standish
27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Marlborough
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Results within 5 miles of Marlborough
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
$
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
150 North Shore Drive
150 North Shore Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Waterfront Stow, MA - Property Id: 56445 Waterfront 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Fireplace $1750 monthly. Heat, hot water and electric included Available May 1 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 Hemlock Lane
5 Hemlock Lane, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2036 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home - 3-bedroom Contemporary Colonial on cul-de-sac will impress you inside and out! Beautifully maintained with attention to detail-- cathedral ceiling foyer, large open kitchen with new stainless appliances,crown moldings,

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Hudson
1 Unit Available
65 Main St Apt 15
65 Main Street, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Includes Heat/Hot Water And Electric. Located on Main St in Downtown Hudson. Plenty of parking in the town lot behind the building. Coin-op laundry on-site, elevator, hardwood floors. Six different layouts to choose from.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fay Street
3 Fay Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for downtown Westborough charm? You will LOVE the convenient location of this updated 2 bedroom first floor apartment.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
206 Deacon Shattuck Way
206 Deacon Shattuck Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1213 sqft
Welcome to Westborough Village ! A Toll Brothers luxury complex ! ~This first floor home ( no stairs) features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen counters, gas stove, hardwood foyer/kitchen, washer, dryer and refrigerator~You'll love the

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15 Greenland Cir
15 Greenland Circle, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1248 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space with a fireplace .

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
323 Great Rd
323 Great Road, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1366 sqft
For rent! Lovingly maintained 3 bed/1 bath ranch in Maynard is looking for you to come fill it with memories! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Step inside to the spacious bright and sunny living room with fireplace.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
107 Brigham
107 Brigham Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck.
Results within 10 miles of Marlborough
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Golden Triangle
18 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
City Guide for Marlborough, MA

"I am an Englishman by birth, Lord Marlborough is my name, and I was brought up in London town, a place of noted fame. I was beloved by all my men, and kings and princes likewise, and then all the towns we took to all the world's surprise." (-Fairport Convention, "Lord Marlborough")

This town was originally pioneered by the English, who decided to name it after their pretty hometown of Marlborough in Wiltshire, England. The first Marlborough was settled in the southwest of England more than 1,000 years ago. The American version is also pretty old by New World standards, since it was settled in the 17th century and formally declared a town in 1660. While the first Marlborough is surrounded by prehistoric stones and other treasures from extinct civilizations, the new Marlborough was built amid an existing Algonquin Indian culture.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Marlborough, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marlborough renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

