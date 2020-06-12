/
2 bedroom apartments
63 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
24 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Park Washington
15 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Tower Hill
5 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1212 sqft
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
French Hill
1 Unit Available
179 W Main St Unit 2
179 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Small multi-family, 2nd floor, nice outdoor space, large unit. Minutes away from 495,290 and MA pike and the Downtown area.
1 Unit Available
688 Boston Post Rd E Apt 323
688 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Nice condo near the Sudbury line that includes heat and hot water and two car off st parking. Nice updated kitchen and bathroom, private balcony, top floor corner unit. Call today to view!
Marlborough Junction
1 Unit Available
43 Warren Ave
43 Warren Avenue, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom in quiet neighborhood! This spacious unit is on the first floor of a two family home has a lot to offer it's new tenant! It has an update kitchen and two separate living areas with decorative fireplaces! Two bedrooms
Results within 1 mile of Marlborough
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Results within 5 miles of Marlborough
West Framingham
71 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
21 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
990 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
30 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1513 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
21 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
5 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
875 sqft
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
West Framingham
43 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
West Framingham
21 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
1 Unit Available
150 North Shore Drive
150 North Shore Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Waterfront Stow, MA - Property Id: 56445 Waterfront 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Fireplace $1750 monthly. Heat, hot water and electric included Available May 1 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
150 N Shore Dr B
150 N Shore Dr, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Property - Stow MA - Property Id: 297168 Beautiful property with lake view and all amenities. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, fireplace, off-street parking, all utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
