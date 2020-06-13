/
3 bedroom apartments
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
27 Miles Standish
27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
207 Lincoln St 1
207 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lincoln St Marlb - Property Id: 274051 Spacious 3-bedroom, 1st floor apartment near shops in Marlborough, nicely painted and renovated. Two off-street parking in the back of the building. Available immediately.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
French Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Versailles
16 Versailles Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1175 sqft
Very nice totally renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a nice 2 family home. Eat-in kitchen has all new applicances with laundry hooks behind closet doors right off the kitchen. Three nice size bedrooms with carpeting.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
21 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1500 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,375
1690 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Hemlock Lane
5 Hemlock Lane, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2036 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home - 3-bedroom Contemporary Colonial on cul-de-sac will impress you inside and out! Beautifully maintained with attention to detail-- cathedral ceiling foyer, large open kitchen with new stainless appliances,crown moldings,
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Downtown Maynard
1 Unit Available
2 Sudbury Ct Apt 6
2 Sudbury Ct, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Large Three bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the River. Located right in Downtown Maynard. Off Street parking, w/d hookups in the unit, Gas Heating.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Downtown Maynard
1 Unit Available
165 Main St Apt 5
165 Main St, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Top floor corner unit with large rooms and open layout. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit, off st parking. Clean quite building located in the center of Downtown Maynard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
200 Bay Dr.
200 Bay Dr, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,310
1651 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
323 Great Rd
323 Great Road, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1366 sqft
For rent! Lovingly maintained 3 bed/1 bath ranch in Maynard is looking for you to come fill it with memories! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Step inside to the spacious bright and sunny living room with fireplace.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
59 Widow Rites Ln
59 Widow Rite's Lane, Middlesex County, MA
Virtual and private tours available. A magnificent brick inlay, circular drive leads to the spectacular gardens of this stately French Colonial offering over 8,700 sf of living space. Privately sited on over 2.
1 of 20
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
45 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,501
1300 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
14 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1468 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Minuteman Way
11 Minuteman Way, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
11 Minuteman Way Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SHREWSBURY!!! - Check out a 3D Tour of this home here! https://my.matterport.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
58 School Street
58 School Street, Worcester County, MA
58 School Street Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Single-Family Home in Desirable Shrewsbury!!!! - CHECK OUT A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS PROPERTY HERE: https://my.matterport.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Nazneen Cir
14 Nazneen Circle, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2506 sqft
A large 3 bed, 2.5 bath house in a .4 acre lot available for rent in a cul-de-sac. It is a very safe community with just 44 units in the cul-de-sac. The town has one of the best school districts in MA.
