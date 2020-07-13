Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill internet access tennis court volleyball court parking

We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text. Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes in Marlborough, MA 01752 is just 45 minutes from Boston and only 1 mile from Marlborough State Forest. Tudor style apartments feature kitchens with pantries and brand new GE appliances, walk in closets, private balconies/patios, and available extra storage space. Select apartments feature granite counters, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, white Shaker style cabinets, brushed nickel fixtures and premium bathrooms. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community is gated, smoke free and pet friendly with a large fitness center, Olympic size pool, tennis, sand volleyball, and basketball courts. Each building has a laundry room with card operated washers and dryers. Built on an apple orchard, residents enjoy beautiful landscaping and flowers. Close to the Solomon Pond Mall, Natick Collection, Callahan State Park and Marlborough Country Club. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.