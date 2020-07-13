All apartments in Marlborough
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes

19 Royal Crest Dr · (508) 952-6246
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA 01752

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 040-1 · Avail. now

$1,452

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 002-2 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 040-2 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 036-4 · Avail. now

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 017-4 · Avail. now

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 035-1 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text. Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes in Marlborough, MA 01752 is just 45 minutes from Boston and only 1 mile from Marlborough State Forest. Tudor style apartments feature kitchens with pantries and brand new GE appliances, walk in closets, private balconies/patios, and available extra storage space. Select apartments feature granite counters, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, white Shaker style cabinets, brushed nickel fixtures and premium bathrooms. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community is gated, smoke free and pet friendly with a large fitness center, Olympic size pool, tennis, sand volleyball, and basketball courts. Each building has a laundry room with card operated washers and dryers. Built on an apple orchard, residents enjoy beautiful landscaping and flowers. Close to the Solomon Pond Mall, Natick Collection, Callahan State Park and Marlborough Country Club. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
limit: 2
rent: $35
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $50/month. Assigned, uncovered parking available. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes have any available units?
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes has 23 units available starting at $1,452 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes have?
Some of Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
