63 Apartments for rent in Hopkinton, MA📍
14 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
9-B Mayberry Dr
9 B Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
826 sqft
Bright, clean move in ready two bedroom condo available August 1st. Spacious Living room with hardwood floors, access to covered patio, paddle fan and cable connection. Plenty of storage in each bedroom. Full updated bathroom with tile flooring.
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
89 Main Street
89 Main Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
**NEW PRICE** Here's your chance to rent in the highly sought after downtown area of Hopkinton! This 2BR apartment has a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of space for your goodies with all those
Results within 1 mile of Hopkinton
22 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkinton
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
1 Rolling Green Dr.
1 Rolling Green Drive, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$750
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
10 Shadowbrook Ln.
10 Shadowbrook Lane, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
323 America Blvd.
323 America Boulevard, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1316 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 31
1 Unit Available
14 Nazneen Cir
14 Nazneen Circle, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2506 sqft
A large 3 bed, 2.5 bath house in a .4 acre lot available for rent in a cul-de-sac. It is a very safe community with just 44 units in the cul-de-sac. The town has one of the best school districts in MA.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
15 Kathryn Ln
15 Kathryn Lane, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
700 sqft
Second floor unit ready for immediate occupancy. Neutral décor throughout, and hardwoods in generous size living room. Eat-in kitchen with access to large back yard. Full bath with tub and shower. Sorry, but strictly NO PETS allowed.
28 Downey
1 Unit Available
28 Downey
28 Downey Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
576 sqft
Experience lake life in this furnished one bedroom apartment home on Lake Maspenock (North Pond.) This home's furnishings were selected with a designer's eye! Nothing to do but move in. Detached home with separate parking and entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Hopkinton
West Framingham
70 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,332
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
21 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
West Framingham
23 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
46 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,326
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1080 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
31 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
14 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
26 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hopkinton rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,160.
Some of the colleges located in the Hopkinton area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
