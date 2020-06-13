43 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Marlborough, MA
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 34
1 of 34
1 of 35
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 44
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 27
1 of 36
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 44
1 of 21
1 of 11
"I am an Englishman by birth, Lord Marlborough is my name, and I was brought up in London town, a place of noted fame. I was beloved by all my men, and kings and princes likewise, and then all the towns we took to all the world's surprise." (-Fairport Convention, "Lord Marlborough")
This town was originally pioneered by the English, who decided to name it after their pretty hometown of Marlborough in Wiltshire, England. The first Marlborough was settled in the southwest of England more than 1,000 years ago. The American version is also pretty old by New World standards, since it was settled in the 17th century and formally declared a town in 1660. While the first Marlborough is surrounded by prehistoric stones and other treasures from extinct civilizations, the new Marlborough was built amid an existing Algonquin Indian culture. See more
Finding an apartment in Marlborough that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.