495 PLEASANT ST

START PARKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME. SINGLE PERSON OCCUPANCY ONLY-NO EXCEPTIONS! 3RD. FLOOR UNIT WITH 3 ROOMS 1 BR. 1FULL BATH WITH SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE AND SPACIOUS L.R. WITH BIG CLOSET, MSTR. BR. IS QUEEN SIZE . WALL TO WALL CARPET IN HALLWAY, L.R. AND BEDROOM. GREAT LAYOUT AND CLOSE TO SHOPS, STORE, MAJOR ROADS AND MALDEN T STATION. NO LAUNDRY ON SITE BUT LAUNDROMAT IS RIGHT DOWN THE STREET. RENT INCLUDES HEAT AND H.W. GREAT WAY TO SAVE MONEY SO DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY . NO SMOKING AT ALL IN UNIT OR IN BUILDING. NO PETS AT ALL. ALL UNITS WILL REMAIN AVAILABLE UNTIL COMPLETE PAPERWORK, SIGNED LEASES AND ALL MONIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND REFERENCES AND RENTAL HISTORY AND VERIFIABLE INCOME.