330 SALEM STREET

Amenities

some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

LOVELY BRICK BUILDING AFFORDABLE 3 ROOMS 1 BR. WITH SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN-RENT INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER-TENANT PAYS GAS FOR STOVE AND ELECTRIC. AMPLE STREET PARKING ON BOTH SIDES OF STREET. SEVERAL BUS LINES TO MALDEN, WELLINGTON AND SULLIVAN STATIONS-ORANGE LINE AND ALSO TO BLUE LINE IN REVERE AND SQ. ONE MALL. GREAT LAYOUT WITH SPACIOUS L.R. AND QUEEN SIZE BR. AND SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN. H.W. FLOORS. LOTS OF LIGHT SO BRING THE PLANTS AND PICTURES. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPS, STORES, AND MAJOR ROADS. RENT IS BASED ON OCCUPANCY-MAX OF 2 ADULTS. NO PETS PLEASE. 2nd... FLOOR UNIT-NO ELEVATOR. H.W. FLOORS IN L.R. AND BR. .NEW PICS COMING SOON. NO PETS AT ALL. ALL UNITS WILL REMAIN AVAILABLE UNTIL COMPLETE PAPERWORK, SIGNED LEASES AND ALL MONIES ARE RECEIVED.