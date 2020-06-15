52 Arlington St

Amenities

granite counters fireplace some paid utils carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available July 1 - Large, first-floor 1BR apartment with 9-foot ceilings and bay windows. Tiled Kitchen and bathroom. Carpet in living room and bedroom. Granite kitchen counter-top. Decorative fireplace w/ mantle in living room. Thermal windows & insulation makes heating & cooling very economical. Tenant pays electric heat and hot water. 1 car in driveway next to entrance. Close to train station with easy access to Routes 126,135,9 & MASS PIKE. Smoke free building. No pets. First, last and security required upfront.