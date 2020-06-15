All apartments in Framingham
52 Arlington St

Location

52 Arlington St, Framingham, MA 01702
Coburnville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available July 1 - Large, first-floor 1BR apartment with 9-foot ceilings and bay windows. Tiled Kitchen and bathroom. Carpet in living room and bedroom. Granite kitchen counter-top. Decorative fireplace w/ mantle in living room. Thermal windows & insulation makes heating & cooling very economical. Tenant pays electric heat and hot water. 1 car in driveway next to entrance. Close to train station with easy access to Routes 126,135,9 & MASS PIKE. Smoke free building. No pets. First, last and security required upfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Arlington St have any available units?
52 Arlington St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Arlington St have?
Some of 52 Arlington St's amenities include granite counters, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Arlington St currently offering any rent specials?
52 Arlington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Arlington St pet-friendly?
No, 52 Arlington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Framingham.
Does 52 Arlington St offer parking?
No, 52 Arlington St does not offer parking.
Does 52 Arlington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Arlington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Arlington St have a pool?
No, 52 Arlington St does not have a pool.
Does 52 Arlington St have accessible units?
No, 52 Arlington St does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Arlington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Arlington St does not have units with dishwashers.
