Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:07 AM

Chapman Arms

4 University Road · (617) 209-9394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 University Road, Cambridge, MA 02138
Harvard Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Perfect clean and updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment for rent located in Harvard Square, AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020. Video Tour Unit: https://video.drift.com/v/abtW3BKNea7/ Video Tour Common Areas: https://video.drift.com/v/abAjqaNXMa7/ Features include new floors, lots of natural sunlight, tiled bath, updated kitchen with skylight, spacious bedroom and a comfortably sized living room. In the heart of Harvard Square, with easy access to bus, Red Line T, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more. Heat and Hot Water are included in rent! Common areas include a nice outdoor patio set-up and multiple newer laundry machines. A quick commute across the Charles River to Boston.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chapman Arms have any available units?
Chapman Arms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Chapman Arms have?
Some of Chapman Arms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chapman Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Chapman Arms isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chapman Arms pet-friendly?
No, Chapman Arms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does Chapman Arms offer parking?
No, Chapman Arms does not offer parking.
Does Chapman Arms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chapman Arms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chapman Arms have a pool?
No, Chapman Arms does not have a pool.
Does Chapman Arms have accessible units?
No, Chapman Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Chapman Arms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chapman Arms has units with dishwashers.
