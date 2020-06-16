Chapman Arms

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Perfect clean and updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment for rent located in Harvard Square, AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020. Video Tour Unit: https://video.drift.com/v/abtW3BKNea7/ Video Tour Common Areas: https://video.drift.com/v/abAjqaNXMa7/ Features include new floors, lots of natural sunlight, tiled bath, updated kitchen with skylight, spacious bedroom and a comfortably sized living room. In the heart of Harvard Square, with easy access to bus, Red Line T, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more. Heat and Hot Water are included in rent! Common areas include a nice outdoor patio set-up and multiple newer laundry machines. A quick commute across the Charles River to Boston.



Terms: One year lease