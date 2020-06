Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

PARKING & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! OUTDOOR SPACE GALORE! This is a fabulous 2 level apartment with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly desirable area of Cambridge. A quick walk to the subway, parks and more. All utilities are included and parking comes with the unit. There is a massive backyard, a lovely covered front porch and very good closets are to be found inside the unit. Laundry is in the basement. This is a rental which only rarely comes on the market as tenants here tend not to leave. The area is terrific and the apartment is excellent.



Terms: One year lease