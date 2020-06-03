9 Upland Rd..

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

The best location money can buy! 3 bed with new floors, new kitchen and a new bath less than 50 yards to Porter Square! You can fall out of your front door and be on the Red Line! An absolute commuter's dream. Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.



Terms: One year lease