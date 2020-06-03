All apartments in Cambridge
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
9 Upland Rd.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 AM

9 Upland Rd.

9 Upland Road · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Upland Road, Cambridge, MA 02140
Porter Square

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The best location money can buy! 3 bed with new floors, new kitchen and a new bath less than 50 yards to Porter Square! You can fall out of your front door and be on the Red Line! An absolute commuter's dream. Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9 Upland Rd. have any available units?
9 Upland Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 9 Upland Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Upland Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Upland Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Upland Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 9 Upland Rd. offer parking?
No, 9 Upland Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 9 Upland Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Upland Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Upland Rd. have a pool?
No, 9 Upland Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Upland Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9 Upland Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Upland Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Upland Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Upland Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Upland Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

