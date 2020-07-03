All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

68 Pleasant Street

68 Pleasant Street · (617) 812-2790
Location

68 Pleasant Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$5,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
key fob access
Welcome home to this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of an updated Victorian Mansard 2-family in the heart of Cambridgeport between Harvard and MIT. 3 very large bedrooms, 1 medium sized bedroom, and 2 small rooms that can be used as small bedrooms with twin or full beds or offices. Building is on the corner of Pleasant Street & Kelly Road, which is a low-traffic residential nook of Cambridgeport, just 1 block from Dana Park, and a few blocks from Central Square and the River Street Whole Foods. You will find all the modern conveniences like in-unit laundry, granite countertops, keyless entry, cordless honeycomb blinds, and double-paned windows combined with the charming character of this classic building that features a long farmer's porch, tall 9 foot ceilings, original trim work, and rich hardwood floors. Ready to move-in 9/1 or earlier. No pets, no smoking allowed. 1 parking spot available for rent, $150 a month. 3D virtual tour available upon request. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FRg7mzwh4JL&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Pleasant Street have any available units?
68 Pleasant Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Pleasant Street have?
Some of 68 Pleasant Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 Pleasant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
No, 68 Pleasant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 68 Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 68 Pleasant Street offers parking.
Does 68 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 68 Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 68 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 68 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Pleasant Street has units with dishwashers.
