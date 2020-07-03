68 Pleasant Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of an updated Victorian Mansard 2-family in the heart of Cambridgeport between Harvard and MIT. 3 very large bedrooms, 1 medium sized bedroom, and 2 small rooms that can be used as small bedrooms with twin or full beds or offices. Building is on the corner of Pleasant Street & Kelly Road, which is a low-traffic residential nook of Cambridgeport, just 1 block from Dana Park, and a few blocks from Central Square and the River Street Whole Foods. You will find all the modern conveniences like in-unit laundry, granite countertops, keyless entry, cordless honeycomb blinds, and double-paned windows combined with the charming character of this classic building that features a long farmer's porch, tall 9 foot ceilings, original trim work, and rich hardwood floors. Ready to move-in 9/1 or earlier. No pets, no smoking allowed. 1 parking spot available for rent, $150 a month. 3D virtual tour available upon request. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FRg7mzwh4JL&mls=1