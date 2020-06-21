All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 27 Essex St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
27 Essex St.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

27 Essex St.

27 Essex Street · (857) 204-8003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Area IV
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

27 Essex Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 bath unit. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, beautifully done bathrooms and a completely finished basement, make this unit a must see! It has dramatic character details such as 10ft ceilings with medallions, wide moldings, ornate marble fireplaces (decorative), bow front windows. Laundry is in the unit! Off the kitchen, there's a deck & yard. It's close to the T and vibrant Central Sq. Superb location in immaculate condition-this is an absolute MUST SEE! 1 Outdoor Parking Spot Included in Rent Price. Renovated Cambridge apartment located near vibrant Central Square, public transit and moments from Kendal/MIT/Harvard Sq., between Prospect & Norfolk, Bishop Allen & Harvard.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Essex St. have any available units?
27 Essex St. has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Essex St. have?
Some of 27 Essex St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Essex St. currently offering any rent specials?
27 Essex St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Essex St. pet-friendly?
No, 27 Essex St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 27 Essex St. offer parking?
Yes, 27 Essex St. does offer parking.
Does 27 Essex St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Essex St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Essex St. have a pool?
No, 27 Essex St. does not have a pool.
Does 27 Essex St. have accessible units?
No, 27 Essex St. does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Essex St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Essex St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 27 Essex St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave
Cambridge, MA 02141
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity