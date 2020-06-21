27 Essex St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 bath unit. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, beautifully done bathrooms and a completely finished basement, make this unit a must see! It has dramatic character details such as 10ft ceilings with medallions, wide moldings, ornate marble fireplaces (decorative), bow front windows. Laundry is in the unit! Off the kitchen, there's a deck & yard. It's close to the T and vibrant Central Sq. Superb location in immaculate condition-this is an absolute MUST SEE! 1 Outdoor Parking Spot Included in Rent Price. Renovated Cambridge apartment located near vibrant Central Square, public transit and moments from Kendal/MIT/Harvard Sq., between Prospect & Norfolk, Bishop Allen & Harvard.



Terms: One year lease