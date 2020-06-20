170 Thorndike Street 2

Amenities

Rent: $3,600 / Month

Beds: 3

Bath: 1

Available Date: 09/01/2020

Pet: Pet Friendly



Huge Duplex 3 bedroom with Central A/C- walking distance to Kendall Sq, MIT, Lechmere



-$3600

-Available September 1

-New Kitchen

-Central A/C

-Dishwasher

-Granite and SS Appliances

- Laundry in Basement

-Hardwood Floors

-Off Street Parking Available at Additional Cost

-Lots of Closet Space

-No Smoking



Broker Fee: 1 Month Paid by tenant

Date Available: 9/1/20

Agent: Joe Fimiani

Phone: 339-368-0909

Email: Joe at RentSourceLLC.com



Rent Source supports Equal Housing Opportunity. Rates, fee, and availability subject to change, so please call to verify details. Pictures may not be of exact unit.

