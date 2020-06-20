All apartments in Cambridge
170 Thorndike Street 2

170 Thorndike Street · (339) 368-0909
Location

170 Thorndike Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Cambridge - 9/1 - $3600 - Property Id: 285522

Rent: $3,600 / Month
Beds: 3
Bath: 1
Available Date: 09/01/2020
Pet: Pet Friendly

Huge Duplex 3 bedroom with Central A/C- walking distance to Kendall Sq, MIT, Lechmere

-$3600
-Available September 1
-New Kitchen
-Central A/C
-Dishwasher
-Granite and SS Appliances
- Laundry in Basement
-Hardwood Floors
-Off Street Parking Available at Additional Cost
-Lots of Closet Space
-No Smoking

Broker Fee: 1 Month Paid by tenant
Date Available: 9/1/20
Agent: Joe Fimiani
Phone: 339-368-0909
Email: Joe at RentSourceLLC.com

Rent Source supports Equal Housing Opportunity. Rates, fee, and availability subject to change, so please call to verify details. Pictures may not be of exact unit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Thorndike Street 2 have any available units?
170 Thorndike Street 2 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Thorndike Street 2 have?
Some of 170 Thorndike Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Thorndike Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
170 Thorndike Street 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Thorndike Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Thorndike Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 170 Thorndike Street 2 offer parking?
Yes, 170 Thorndike Street 2 does offer parking.
Does 170 Thorndike Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Thorndike Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Thorndike Street 2 have a pool?
No, 170 Thorndike Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 170 Thorndike Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 170 Thorndike Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Thorndike Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Thorndike Street 2 has units with dishwashers.
