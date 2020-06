Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Second floor unit, in a three family home. Four generous size bedrooms. Two full baths. Eat-in kitchen. Living room. New hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, with granite countertops. Free laundry in basement. Pet friendly. Off-street parking available to rent. Ample amounts of sunlight. This is an absolute gem and will not last - call today!



Terms: One year lease